In the main event of last night's AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley and PAC went to a time limit draw. Moxley had nearly put PAC away at the end the end of the bout, but PAC was able to kick out with second remaining in the match.

Afterwards, Moxley got in referee Paul Turner's face and dropped him with a paradigm shift (double arm DDT) and yelled "time limit, my ass."

Tonight, AEW announced since this wasn't the first time Moxley has gone after a referee, he's been warned. Another attack could result in a fine and/or suspension.

"#AEW officials have reprimanded Jon Moxley for an unprovoked attack on referee Paul Turner, as this is not the first time Moxley has attacked the Senior Official. Moxley has been warned that another violation of AEW's sportsmanship policy could result in a fine and/or suspension."

Moxley is scheduled to take on Kenny Omega at AEW Full Gear on November 9 in Baltimore, Maryland.