As noted, WWE issued a statement this weekend after WWE NXT Superstar Jordan Myles called out the company, Vince McMahon and Triple H on Twitter after he felt that his first official t-shirt design was racist.

Myles tweeted, "They'll regret making this...#ForTheCulture I will keep posting this till my voice is heard. I'm not sorry for anything I say or do. Representation is important. If this is @VinceMcMahon & @TripleH 'vision' of me then this is a slap in the face to EVERY African American performer, fan, and supporter."

WWE's statement read like this: "Albert Hardie Jr. (aka Jordan Myles) approved this t-shirt for sale. As always, we work collaboratively with all of our performers to develop logos and merchandise designs and get their input and approval before proceeding. This was the same process with Albert, and we responded swiftly once he later requested that the logo/t-shirt be redesigned. No t-shirts were sold."

In an update, the former ACH and winner of the 2019 NXT Breakout Tournament took to Twitter this morning and responded to a fan who asked if the WWE statement was true.

Myles responded, "When I originally saw the design I was uncomfortable. Rather than addressing the issue I decided to counter offer with another. Baker Landon lied to my face! He said HHH wanted this design so my hands were tied. I spoke with @TripleH in person and his impression was I approved"

In another tweet, Myles included a screenshot of his e-mail from Baker Landon and told him, "GFYS!"

Myles captioned the e-mail screenshot with, "Don't believe me? Email him and ask him yourself. GFYS Baker!"

The September 11 e-mail from Baker read like this: "Hey Albert, Triple H attended a meeting and had a revision for your logo, but loved it for your character. He wanted to the letter to be more 'teethy' and what I have attached is what he liked. Also have basic t-shirts on there that he approved as well. Road Dogg preferred the gray, but let us know what you think! Thanks, Baker"

Landon is a digital designer and Creative Services Talent Coordinator for WWE. It looks like his LinkedIn page has been recently deleted.

Myles posted another tweet that called out the company for employing WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

He wrote, "THE WHOLE WWE SYSTEM IS FRAUD! THEY CREATED THIS SYSTEM WHERE YOU CANT TRUST ANYONE, YOU GROW COLD, AND YOU GROW APART FROM WHAT YOU LOVE THE MOST! The fact that @HulkHogan is still employed after giving the locker room an apology for being caught says enough. #ForTheCulture"

Myles then tweeted a video that said, "WWE doesn't care about black people."

Myles also called out Ring of Honor and Jay Lethal.

He tweeted a photp of Lethal in ROH and wrote, "f--k ROH TOO! The only allowed ONE African American to be the "Top Guy" while guys like @CedricAlexander TD, @Malcolmvelli and myself had to chase this visible carrot a stick. Name another African American who was reached great heights there other than this Uncle Tom"

UPDATE: Myles quickly deleted his tweet on ROH and Lethal, but you can see the screenshot below.

Another fan wrote to Myles and said, "This is getting ridiculous. Oh I forget your perfect and have never made a mistake right. No one is holding a gun to your head and making you stay. Leave and go do something else if it's that horrible. That shirt was not made for the reasons you are saying."

He responded this morning and wrote, "I'm far from perfect. I'm willing to do anything for the job of my dreams to make things work for both parties. I only agreed to the shirt because it was shown to me on a white tee. Once placed on a black tee you can clearly see the racist intentions."

Stay tuned for updates on the situation. You can see Myles related tweets below:

