WWE NXT star Jordan Myles is not happy about his previous NXT merchandise and let both Vince McMahon and Triple H know about it on Twitter, earlier today. Myles signed with NXT in January of this year, winning the NXT Breakout Tournament and receiving a future title shot. Myles chose NXT Champion Adam Cole, but would come up short in the match.

Part of Myles' gimmick in NXT involves a lot of smiling and WWE was looking to incorporate that in his merchandise, but ended up crossing the line with a racially insensitive design that angered Myles. For those unaware, the design was representative too close to blackface, a form of theatrical make-up used predominantly by non-African American performers to represent a caricature of an African American. Popularized in the 1800s and early 1900s, this is obviously considered highly offensive today.

On Twitter he showed a picture of the shirt and wrote, "They'll regret making this...#ForTheCulture I will keep posting this till my voice is heard. I'm not sorry for anything I say or do. Representation is important. If this is @VinceMcMahon & @TripleH 'vision' of me then this is a slap in the face to EVERY African American performer, fan, and supporter."

In the comments, Myles said he was told the design was supposed to be based off the rock band The Rolling Stones' logo, which is typically a red, white, and black design of a mouth with a tongue sticking out.

Myles responded to a fan asking if WWE was even trying with the design of his logo, "Not at all. I was told it was suppose to be 'Rolling Stones' GTFOH. ... Because THEY are blind and stuck in their ways. THEY don't see the disrespect in producing a design that screams racism against African Americans. THEY have been blinded for years and THEY NEED A REPROGRAMMING BECAUSE THEY ARE IGNORANT!"

In the comments it was pointed out that WWE had replaced the original design with a new one last month (seen below in the last tweet), but Myles didn't appreciate the first one ever existed.

"I've used this shirt as fuel. I knew the shirt existed and my soul hasn't been able to rest properly since I've laid eyes on it. My voice will be heard...my true opinion will be heard...and MY PEOPLE will have their moment.

"Does it matter if the shirt was replace? The FACT that they even made the first one overshadows anything till WE get what we deserve."

