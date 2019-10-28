As noted earlier, WWE NXT Superstar Jordan Myles took to Twitter this morning and continued lashing out over his first official t-shirt design, which he says is racist. The t-shirt was removed from WWE Shop and none were sold, as revealed by WWE in a statement.

Myles was asked by another fan about what "the end game" is for his speaking Out. Myles responded, "Better representation and to be heard."

It's interesting to note that Myles has not been at the WWE Performance Center in recent weeks, according to PWInsider. There's no word yet on if that has anything to do with his unhappiness over the t-shirt design.

Several indie wrestlers have supported Myles by using the #ForTheCulture" hashtag and by changing their profile photos to black & white, both as requested by Miles. WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander, who Myles tagged in his original tweet on the hashtag and the black & white avatars, has also shown support for Myles. He changed his Twitter photo and tweeted out the hashtag.

Part of Myles' morning rants included a shot at Ring of Honor and Jay Lethal, who he called an "Uncle Tom" in a tweet that was deleted. While Myles deleted the tweet on ROH and Lethal, he's standing by what he said.

One fan tweeted to Myles that he should apologize to Lethal. Myles wrote back, "I wont take back anything I've said. If I said it.. I meant it."

Myles now-deleted statement on ROH and Lethal read like this "f--k ROH TOO! The only allowed ONE African American to be the "Top Guy" while guys like @CedricAlexander TD, @Malcolmvelli and myself had to chase this visible carrot a stick. Name another African American who was reached great heights there other than this Uncle Tom: [photo of Lethal]"

Myles also deleted the video of him where he said, "WWE doesn't care about black people." That video ended with Myles giving the middle finger but you can see it below.

Those aren't the only tweets Myles deleted. Another fan wrote to Myles and said, "This is getting ridiculous. Oh I forget your perfect and have never made a mistake right. No one is holding a gun to your head and making you stay. Leave and go do something else if it's that horrible. That shirt was not made for the reasons you are saying."

Myles responded in a now-deleted tweet and wrote, "I'm far from perfect. I'm willing to do anything for the job of my dreams to make things work for both parties. I only agreed to the shirt because it was shown to me on a white tee. Once placed on a black tee you can clearly see the racist intentions."

For those who missed it, WWE's statement on Sunday read like this: "Albert Hardie Jr. (aka Jordan Myles) approved this t-shirt for sale. As always, we work collaboratively with all of our performers to develop logos and merchandise designs and get their input and approval before proceeding. This was the same process with Albert, and we responded swiftly once he later requested that the logo/t-shirt be redesigned. No t-shirts were sold."

During the tweet storm, Myles did tweet EVOLVE's Gabe Sapolsky, who also works behind-the-scenes for NXT, and said he wants a match with Leon Ruff, who currently holds the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles with AR Fox. You can see that tweet below.

Below are Myles' latest tweets along the hashtag from Cedric, and the originals from Myles plus screenshots and video of what has been deleted: