As noted earlier, WWE NXT Superstar Jordan Myles took to Twitter this morning and continued lashing out over his first official t-shirt design, which he says is racist. The t-shirt was removed from WWE Shop and none were sold, as revealed by WWE in a statement.

Myles was asked by another fan about what "the end game" is for his speaking Out. Myles responded, "Better representation and to be heard."

It's interesting to note that Myles has not been at the WWE Performance Center in recent weeks, according to PWInsider. There's no word yet on if that has anything to do with his unhappiness over the t-shirt design.

Several indie wrestlers have supported Myles by using the #ForTheCulture" hashtag and by changing their profile photos to black & white, both as requested by Miles. WWE Superstar Cedric Alexander, who Myles tagged in his original tweet on the hashtag and the black & white avatars, has also shown support for Myles. He changed his Twitter photo and tweeted out the hashtag.

Part of Myles' morning rants included a shot at Ring of Honor and Jay Lethal, who he called an "Uncle Tom" in a tweet that was deleted. While Myles deleted the tweet on ROH and Lethal, he's standing by what he said.

One fan tweeted to Myles that he should apologize to Lethal. Myles wrote back, "I wont take back anything I've said. If I said it.. I meant it."

Myles now-deleted statement on ROH and Lethal read like this "f--k ROH TOO! The only allowed ONE African American to be the "Top Guy" while guys like @CedricAlexander TD, @Malcolmvelli and myself had to chase this visible carrot a stick. Name another African American who was reached great heights there other than this Uncle Tom: [photo of Lethal]"

Myles also deleted the video of him where he said, "WWE doesn't care about black people." That video ended with Myles giving the middle finger but you can see it below.

Those aren't the only tweets Myles deleted. Another fan wrote to Myles and said, "This is getting ridiculous. Oh I forget your perfect and have never made a mistake right. No one is holding a gun to your head and making you stay. Leave and go do something else if it's that horrible. That shirt was not made for the reasons you are saying."

Myles responded in a now-deleted tweet and wrote, "I'm far from perfect. I'm willing to do anything for the job of my dreams to make things work for both parties. I only agreed to the shirt because it was shown to me on a white tee. Once placed on a black tee you can clearly see the racist intentions."

For those who missed it, WWE's statement on Sunday read like this: "Albert Hardie Jr. (aka Jordan Myles) approved this t-shirt for sale. As always, we work collaboratively with all of our performers to develop logos and merchandise designs and get their input and approval before proceeding. This was the same process with Albert, and we responded swiftly once he later requested that the logo/t-shirt be redesigned. No t-shirts were sold."

During the tweet storm, Myles did tweet EVOLVE's Gabe Sapolsky, who also works behind-the-scenes for NXT, and said he wants a match with Leon Ruff, who currently holds the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles with AR Fox. You can see that tweet below.

Below are Myles' latest tweets along the hashtag from Cedric, and the originals from Myles plus screenshots and video of what has been deleted:

2Pac once said: "I'm not saying I'm gonna change the world, but I guarantee that I will spark the brain that will change the world."



I'm that brain.#ForTheCulture pic.twitter.com/fhse7a4vck — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 28, 2019

Apologize to Jay, though. — Cam f--king Newton/Klay Thompson/ Brian Burns (@SOMDLABBU) October 28, 2019

I wont take back anything I've said.



If I said it.. I meant it. — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 28, 2019

Better representation and to be heard. https://t.co/2LbH3DhNgH — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 28, 2019

I'm not surprised by your comment. And you are absolutely right, my brother. I dont know how it is to be Caucasian in America so I dont speak on it. But I know how it is to be an African American in America so I speak on that. https://t.co/YscbbvLZ4X — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 28, 2019

You're opinion = Bullsh*t — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 28, 2019

When I originally saw the design I was uncomfortable. Rather than addressing the issue I decided to counter offer with another.



Baker Landon lied to my face! He said HHH wanted this design so my hands were tied. I spoke with @TripleH in person and his impression was I approved https://t.co/JndOSasTGK — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 28, 2019

Don't believe me? Email him and ask him yourself.



GFYS Baker! pic.twitter.com/iNfV7aqq6M — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 28, 2019

THE WHOLE WWE SYSTEM IS FRAUD!

THEY CREATED THIS SYSTEM WHERE YOU CANT TRUST ANYONE, YOU GROW COLD, AND YOU GROW APART FROM WHAT YOU LOVE THE MOST!



The fact that @HulkHogan is still employed after giving the locker room an apology for being caught says enough.#ForTheCulture — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 28, 2019

Here is my opinion... pic.twitter.com/05IWKRrs0w — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 28, 2019

f--k ROH TOO!



The only allowed ONE African American to be the "Top Guy" while guys like @CedricAlexander TD, @Malcolmvelli and myself had to chase this visible carrot a stick.



Name another African American who was reached great heights there other than this Uncle Tom: pic.twitter.com/bb3URXNtyc — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 28, 2019

I'm far from perfect. I'm willing to do anything for the job of my dreams to make things work for both parties.



I only agreed to the shirt because it was shown to me on a white tee. Once placed on a black tee you can clearly see the racist intentions. https://t.co/p5a3uAyZpX — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 28, 2019

I will keep posting this till my voice is heard. I'm not sorry for anything I say or do.



Representation is important.



If this is @VinceMcMahon & @TripleH "vision" of me then this is a slap in the face to EVERY African American performer, fan, and supporter. pic.twitter.com/S6Gtg9e4lP — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 27, 2019

Protest with by turning your photos black and white on Twitter.



And use the hashtag:#ForTheCulture @CedricAlexander @DLockPro pic.twitter.com/H01yLICzg1 — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 27, 2019

THEY will learn to regret after this. I promise you.. https://t.co/jvXcTM15Fq — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 27, 2019

I've used this shirt as fuel. I knew the shirt existed and my soul hasn't been able to rest properly since I've laid eyes on it. My voice will be heard... my true opinion will be heard.. and MY PEOPLE will have their moment. https://t.co/uMErUAGr43 — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 27, 2019

Nothing poor about my soul.



This shirt is what's wrong with America and the wrestling industry. https://t.co/RubgtSRxe1 — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 27, 2019