Earlier this week Juice Robinson spoke with NJPW about the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship.

Juice Robinson has held the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship twice, the first time he beat Jay White at G1 Special in San Francisco in 2018, then he lost the title the same year in September at Fighting Spirit Unleashed to AEW star Cody Rhodes. He won the title back from Rhodes at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January 2019. On June 5, Robinson lost the title from Jon Moxley.

In the interview, Juice Robinson explained he was the only one that defended the title, using Jon Moxley and Cody Rhodes as examples.

"Of course. It's like with Cody. I'm the only one who defends that title," said Robinson. "Cody had it for a cup of coffee, now Moxley. They win the title and just sit at home. How many times did Cody defend it?"

"He limped out and they canceled it. That's not what a champion is. And what's Moxley done? Sat on his ass, getting his triceps stapled up. Injuries happen, but at least when I had that belt I defended it as much as I could. I was on the road up and down Japan, a fighting champion, and damn it, I should be the champion again. Forever. When you think of titles, you think of people. Like when you think of Ricky Steamboat you think of him as an Intercontinental Champion. Think of the IWGP title and you think of Okada, or Tanahashi. I want people to think of me when they think of the US Championship."

On Monday, October 14, it will be Jon Moxley (c) vs. Juice Robinson at King of Pro-Wrestling in Ryogoku Kokugikan.

