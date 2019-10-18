Ring announcer Justin Roberts has officially signed a contract with AEW.

Roberts took to Instagram today and announced that he has officially signed a "Khantract" with the company, a reference to AEW President & CEO Tony Khan.

"Breaking 'news': 5 years to the week when it ended and I thought my final announcement had been made, the Khantract has been signed and it's officially time to begin, again," Roberts wrote. "Thank you to every one of you who has supported me over the years and asked me to 'come back'. And thank you to AEW for believing in me. Tony, Cody, Nick, Matt, Kenny, Brandi, Dana, Chris' and Co. have created something so special and as a fan and as an announcer, I am beyond excited and HAPPY to be part of it. #ImWithAEW #butonpapernow #BeginAgain #AEW #AEWDynamite #FollowYourDreams and just as importantly #NEVERGIVEUPONYOURDREAMS"

Roberts was released from WWE on October 13, 2014, after being hired back in 2002. He started working for AEW back in April.

