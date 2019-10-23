Keith Lee recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote tonight's WWE NXT episode. Tonight's show will see NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong defend his title against Lee and Dominik Dijakovic in a Triple Threat.

Lee said tonight's match is huge, and a chance to show that he is the main event of any show.

"This is enormous," Lee said when asked if the Triple Threat is the chance to prove he belongs in title matches and on Takeover cards. "It's a chance for me to show I am the main event. It doesn't matter where you put me on your card, I know I can be the centerpiece of any show. Period."

Lee revealed that he's worked a lot with WWE Performance Center Coach Terry Taylor since starting with WWE. He was asked if there's one PC coach that has worked closely with him since signing with the company.

"I've spent the most time with Terry Taylor," Lee revealed. "That often surprises people when I tell them that. I've learned a ton from him. Taking a lot of his knowledge and advice, and mixing it with my own style, has been super beneficial for me. I've been very happy with the growth that I've had from working with him, and taking those things and transitioning into things that work on a global scale, that's been very nice."

Tonight's NXT episode will see significant competition from AEW Dynamite, the MLB World Series, the NBA, and the NHL. Lee was asked why should fans find time for tonight's NXT Triple Threat amid such a strong night in sports. Lee said he's in championship mode, and fans will see something they've never seen before.

"Roderick Strong is one of the most dangerous strikers in wrestling," Lee said. "And he has an entire crew behind him that is also dangerous. Then you have me and Dijakovic, two of the largest, most different athletes this sport has seen. I'm in championship mode, so I advise people to not miss it. People are going to see something they've never seen before. Even if you've watched me prior to now, you're still going to be surprised. It's going to be worth seeing."