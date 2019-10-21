Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* Nick wonders where Matt's Young Bucks t-shirt is, Matt says he's not wearing any more new merchandise, he's had enough of doing that. Nick hands him a shirt, Matt throws it in a recycling bin, he looks back at Nick who is holding a shirt already. Matt looks back at the recycling bin and it's gone...Nick tells him to put it on.

* Angelico and Jack Evans face off with Private Party, they look like they are going to fight, but are actually at an arcade to play some air hockey and basketball. Angelico and Evans try to cheat to win, but end up losing both games.

* Joey Janela was in Philly outside of the venue at last week's Dynamite. A fan tweeted Janela and asked that he sign his wife's chest, but there was a twist. Janela signed her chest "I'm pregnant" and surprised the husband with the news.

* Christopher Daniels checking out his phone, looking over comics on eBay. Suddenly, Frankie Kazarian is standing next to him doing the same armband workout he's been doing for weeks and yells "Do you?!" scaring Daniels.

* Leva Bates and Peter Avalon are backstage and Avalon says they need some kind of redemption story. Maybe steal the Declaration of Independence or sell the Liberty Bell.

* Backstage, PAC gets his bloody finger looked at, his face is also covered in blood. PAC tells the cameraman to go away.

* Backstage, Marko Stunt and Jungle Boy check on Luchasaurus, who was pulled from the tag match after a hamstring injury occurred hours before the show. Luchasaurus asked how it went. Stunt says they didn't win, Lucha says he feels like he let them down, but they all learned an important lesson to stay humble, keep working hard, things will eventually work out. He then gives Stunt his own Luchasaurus-esque mask to wear.

* Backstage, Chris Jericho watches his promo where he sent a challenge to The Young Bucks for Santana and Ortiz. The duo wanted Matt and Nick at Full Gear.

* Sammy Guevara kind of congratulated Brandon Cutler on his match, but kept laughing at the fact that Cutler lost the match and slipped when he was about to go off the top rope.

* Kenny Omega bumps into Adam Page and asks to talk with him. Omega was happy they could pick up the win on last week's show. Omega says he knows how Page feels when it comes to losing matches, Omega says he lost to PAC and had to learn how to move on. He tells Page he'll get PAC soon. Omega says if everyone sticks together then everything will be good. Omega says he and The Young Bucks are there for him. Page thanks him and goes to leave without say much more. Omega seems like he was expecting more from Page. Page says they're good and has to get going. Omega says he's doing a birthday thing, but Page passes on going and leaves.

* Nick tells Matt he's a best seller as he wears the Young Bucks shirt, MJF's scarf, and a tie. Mrs. Matt comes around the corner with some new merchandise: Young Bucks beach towel. Nick already has one one and does a Val Venis impression. Matt is not happy. Mrs. Matt says it'll be great, they even have flip flops coming out. Nick says "We are going to take all of Matt Riddle's merch money." Matt says they were once the kings of merchandise...and now beach towels in November.

* Kenny Oemga in Mexico to challenge Fenix for the AAA Mega Championship. Omega says he's there alone, which feels weird, but AEW did send an Atlas Security guy to keep him company. The cameraman says it's not one of the Atlas Security guys, Omega says it's fine, whoever it is from the company is great. He touches the door handle and there's baby oil all over it, Omega freaks out a bit because it's Michael Nakazawa. Omega opens the door and Michael is right there. Omega ends up shutting the door almost immediately.

* Kenny gets french toast and maple syrup for breakfast. Nakazawa follows suit, except he pour baby oil on his food. Omega watching some TV before his match. Nakazawa also watching, flips the channels by throwing baby oil at the TV. Backstage at AAA, Omega walks up to Nakazawa after winning the AAA Mega Championship. Nakazawa goes to shake some energy drink on Omega to celebrate, but then throws baby oil on him instead, Omega storms off.