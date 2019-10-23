- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 video, featuring the most-watched videos on WWE's YouTube channel. It's interesting to note that Stephanie McMahon is included in the #10 video (Stephanie slapping Roman Reigns) and the #1 most-watched video (Randy Orton kissing Stephanie).

The WWE YouTube channel currently shows 76 million views for Stephanie slapping Reigns, and 147 million views for Orton kissing Stephanie while Triple H was handcuffed to the rope.

- Next Tuesday's WWE Total Divas episode on the E! network will focus on Sonya Deville's relationship and Ronda Rousey's reputation:

"The Real Ronda: After Ronda Rousey posts an explosive video on social media which upsets the other female Superstars, Ronda must find a way to prove that she's not the villain she's made out to be; Sonya worries her relationship is moving way too fast."

- We noted back in early September that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and his wife Giovanna had finalized the adoption of their new son, now named Joseph (birth name Ivan), from Bulgaria. Giovanna revealed today that she and Kurt are bringing Joseph home to the United States.

She wrote, "USA HERE WE COME!!! Kyra, Kody, Giuliana, Sophia, and Nikoletta, your Little/Big brother Joseph can not wait to meet you all!! #AngleFamily #Bulgaria #USA #teenadoption #Son #GodIsGood"

Angle re-posted Giovanna's Instagram photo and wrote, "After 15 long months of paperwork, phone calls and visits, we are finally bringing our adopted son home from Bulgaria. #welcomehomejoseph"

Kurt has two children from his first marriage to Karen Jarrett, plus three children with Giovanna, and now their adopted son Joseph, for a total of 6 children.

You can see the full IG post from Angle and his wife below: