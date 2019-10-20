It seems that the "Sassy Southern Belle" Lacey Evans found herself in hot water last month, after posting a video to her Twitter page of her getting pulled over by a Canadian police officer (which you can see the full video clip down below). In the clip, she gets handed a ticket and tells the officer how he is a "nasty" and that Canada is "terrible."

After it was posted, Evans received a lot of backlash from fans about the said incident. Evans spoke to Digital Spy about her thoughts on the matter, and how no matter what people think, this is her job to entertain fans whether they find it to be good or bad content.

"You're going to get judged regardless," Evans stated in her interview with Digital Spy. "At the end of the day I'm an entertainer and that's what I do. Some people are going to take offense to certain things, some people are going to love things and some people are going to hate (it). I'm a Sports Entertainer and that's my job. So that's what I do and it comes with pros and cons and there's nothing that I can't handle."

Because of the negative reactions, Evans had to break character and post on her social media the following statement:

Now that she has learned how fans react to her posts, she'll take it all in one day at a time going forward.

"I just take it one day at a time, one video at a time and one comment at a time, which half the time sweethearts, I don't even read," Evans concludes.