Lacey Evans and Natalya will be wearing bodysuits that cover most of their bodies when they make history by working the first-ever women's wrestling match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday, according to TMZ.

Sasha Banks and Alexa Bliss wore similar outfits when they made history by competing in the first-ever women's match in the Middle East back in December 2017 at the WWE live event in Abu Dhabi. You can see those outfit and the match in the video above.

TMZ spoke to Stephanie McMahon about Evans vs. Natalya taking place in the Kingdom, and she said she couldn't be more proud.

"As a woman, as a mother, as just a person, I couldn't be more proud," Stephanie said. "I am ecstatic, I am thrilled, I am many different adjectives to describe how I feel right now."

Stephanie said WWE officials had been working on getting a women's match in Saudi Arabia for "a long time" and they had to deal with several powerful Saudi officials behind-the-scenes to make the match happen.

Stephanie then revealed that Evans and Natalya will wear the full-body suits. Stephanie noted that the outfit adjustments were made out of respect to the Saudi culture.

"We need to be respectful of the cultures in the countries we perform in," Stephanie said.

Stay tuned for more updates on Crown Jewel and remember to join us for live coverage on Thursday, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show at 12 noon ET.