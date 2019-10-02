- WWE posted this video with unseen fan and Superstar reactions to the show-closing kiss between Lana and Bobby Lashley on this week's RAW season premiere episode.

- WWE stock was down 6.72% today, closing at $66.38 per share. Today's high was $71.05 and the low was $65.18.

- Johnny Gargano took to Twitter today to hype tonight's WWE NXT season premiere on the USA Network. Gargano will face Shane Thorne tonight while his wife Candice LeRae will challenge NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.

He wrote, "Tonight's a night I've personally hoped and waited for for a very long time.. Whoever you cheer for, whatever you support.. one thing is certain.. it's a cool freaking time to be a wrestling fan! We have the power. Let's all be able to tell our grandkid's about 10/2/19 one day!"

