It looks like tonight's WWE Draft edition of RAW from Denver will feature another racy segment with Lana and Bobby Lashley.
As seen in the tweet below, Lana revealed a teaser clip for a spa segment on tonight's show.
She wrote, "Just a preview... #Raw Spa"
Tonight's RAW should see the Rusev vs. Lashley feud progress. Click here for our live, detailed coverage from the show.
Below is the full tweet from Lana:
Just a preview... #Raw Spa pic.twitter.com/lZsjSqEGQj— Lana Day (@LanaWWE) October 14, 2019