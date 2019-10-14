It looks like tonight's WWE Draft edition of RAW from Denver will feature another racy segment with Lana and Bobby Lashley.

As seen in the tweet below, Lana revealed a teaser clip for a spa segment on tonight's show.

She wrote, "Just a preview... #Raw Spa"

Tonight's RAW should see the Rusev vs. Lashley feud progress. Click here for our live, detailed coverage from the show.

Below is the full tweet from Lana: