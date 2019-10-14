Lance Archer won the IWGP US Championship against Juice Robinson at today's NJPW King of Pro Wrestling. Due to Typhoon Hagibis, Jon Moxley wasn't able to make it in for the event and was stripped of the title. Archer was his replacement.

This is Archer's first time winning the title. Moxley won it back in June.

After the match, Archer continued to attack Robinson and David Finlay ran in to make the save. Finlay had been out since March due to shoulder surgery.

Be sure to check out our live coverage of today's show!

You can see the title match and Finlay's return in the images below: