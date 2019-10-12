- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown from Las Vegas.

- As noted, the WWE Network is now airing "This Week In WWE" on Thursdays instead of Fridays, due to the SmackDown move to Friday nights. Scott Stanford had been hosting the show with Charly Caruso, but Charly has been replaced by WWE newcomer Alyse Zwick.

- Drew Gulak made it clear on this week's WWE 205 Live episode that he wants his rematch from WWE NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush. Rush took to Twitter and responded today.

"Coming back to competition and winning the @WWENXT Cruiserweight Championship feels amazing. But this is just the beginning of what's to come. I'm taking all challengers and if @DrewGulak wants his rematch, I got nothing but time," Rush wrote.

