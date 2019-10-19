- Above is a clip from the latest episode of WWE Ride Along, which is available for viewing on the WWE Network now. The episode features Braun Strowman, EC3 and Drake Maverick in one car riding to Madison Square Garden in New York City, while Mike and Maria Kanellis are in the other car. This clip features The Monster Among Men forcing Drake to the backseat.

- WWE NXT UK Superstar Toni Storm turns 24 years old today.

- NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush has been announced for next Friday's WWE 205 Live episode. This will be the first time the title has been featured on 205 Live since it was re-named from the WWE Cruiserweight Title, and since Rush captured the title from Drew Gulak on the October 9 NXT TV episode.

Rush took to Twitter after this week's 205 Live and commented on his return to the brand.

He wrote, "#Lio5Live is in full affect. See you next week @WWE205Live"

This will be Rush's first 205 Live appearance since February 5 when he worked a Fatal 4 Way with Cedric Alexander, Humberto Carrillo and winner Akira Tozawa. Before that he defeated Lince Dorado on the January 15 205 Live episode.

On a related note, this week's 205 Live main event saw Tony Nese win a Triple Threat over Ariya Daivari and Oney Lorcan. Rush noted on Twitter that he was keeping his eye on the match.

You can see the related tweets below: