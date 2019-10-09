Lio Rush defeated Drew Gulak on tonight's WWE NXT episode to become the new NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

The post-match angle saw NXT General Manager William Regal come out to congratulate Rush, and place the title around his waist. Gulak interrupted that, but did a show of respect to Rush and then left the ring.

This is Rush's first run with the NXT Cruiserweight Title, and his first title win in WWE. Gulak won the title back on June 23 during the WWE Stomping Grounds Kickoff pre-show, by winning a Triple Threat over Akira Tozawa and former champion Tony Nese.

Tonight's title change opened NXT on the USA Network. Rush earned the title shot by defeating Oney Lorcan in a #1 contenders match on a NXT USA episode last month. Rush was making his return to the ring after being on a hiatus for several months.

Below are a few shots from tonight's title change at Full Sail Live: