Luchasaurus will not be competing on tonight's AEW Dynamite episode due to a hamstring injury, according to PWInsider.

Luchasaurus was scheduled to team with Jungleboy to face Rey Fenix and Pentagon in a first round match in the AEW Tag Team Titles tournament. Due to the injury, Jungleboy will now be teaming with Marko Stunt.

AEW officials reportedly decided to pull Luchasaurus from the match this afternoon, so he did not risk further injury.

There's no word yet on when Luchasaurus will be back in action but stay tuned for updates on his injury and status.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live Dynamite coverage from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, PA. Below is the card for tonight:

* Philadelphia Street Fight: Darby Allin vs. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho with the title on the line

* Britt Baker vs. AEW Women's Champion Riho with the title on the line

* AEW World Tag Team Titles Tournament First Round Match: SoCal Uncensored vs. Best Friends

* AEW World Tag Team Titles Tournament First Round Match: Lucha Bros vs. Jungleboy and Marko Stunt

* Jon Moxley and PAC vs. Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page