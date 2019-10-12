- The WWE Performance Center posted this behind-the-scenes footage from Kayden Carter's recent USA Network debut. Carter, formerly known as Lacey Lane, lost to Rhea Ripley on the September 25 NXT episode.

- WWE has confirmed that a one-hour Kickoff pre-show for Crown Jewel 2019 will air live at 12pm ET on Thursday, October 31. The pre-show will air on the WWE Network, the WWE website, the WWE App, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch. The Crown Jewel main show will begin airing at 1pm ET on the WWE Network, live from Saudi Arabia.

- A topic of discussion on social media coming out of last night's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown was how Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss were drafted as singles wrestlers, not as a tag team. The WWE rules noted that USA Network and FOX officials could select tag teams as one pick, unless they wanted to draft just one member of the team.

Fans weren't the only ones discussing the Cross - Bliss picks as WWE NXT Superstar Mansoor Al-Shehail also called out USA for the move, joking that the FOX Sports robot, Cleatus, gave them an advantage.

"No one told the room of USA executives tag teams could be drafted together? This is what happens when you don't have a robot," Mansoor wrote.

There has been some speculation on WWE splitting Cross and Bliss up, but Cross indicated on Twitter that they are staying together, as did Bliss in her post-show interview seen below.

She wrote, "She's truly the best!!! So happy we are staying together!"

