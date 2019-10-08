Rapper and multi-millionaire entrepreneur Master P has announced that he is the new owner of the House of Glory indie wrestling promotion.

P, who appeared for WCW during the 1999 feud between the No Limit Soldiers and the West Texas Rednecks, announced today that he is taking over HOG, which is the New York City indie fed that was launched in 2012, ran by The Amazing Red and Brian XL.

The No Limit boss and head of the Miller family issued a warning to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, as seen in the new Instagram video below.

"And we're getting into wrestling! I'm just telling y'all," Master P told a TMZ reporter while promoting his new 'Miller's Family Treasures' lifestyle reality TV show. "Vince McMahon, you in trouble, cause I'm about to take over wrestling."

He continued, "Taking hip-hop to a whole different league. HOG - House of Glory Wrestling. I'm hiring all the top wrestlers, come over here. WWE, come over here to us."

The caption on the video reads like this: "TMZ @romeomiller @cymphonique Our new lifestyle of the elite and wealthy tv show is called 'Miller's Family Treasures' and we are making history by bringing Hip Hop to wrestling. We don't own the NFL, NBA, or MLB but we do own House of Glory aka "HOG". Join the movement #weallwegot @hogwrestling"

It looks like the Miller family will feature HOG on their "Miller's Family Treasures" TV show.

There's no word yet on when Master P and his crew will begin running HOG, or what they have planned, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.