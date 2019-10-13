Earlier today we reported about a clash on Twitter between Jeff Hardy's wife, Beth, and Matt Hardy's wife, Reby, that stemmed from Jeff's October 3 DWI arrest. The police report from the arrest stated Jeff had a bloody nose and he said it was due to a fight with his wife.

After being asked by fans, Matt Hardy commented on it writing on social media, "I love my brother & want him to be happy & healthy. I've expressed that to him as much as I can. Jeff has to make his decisions about his life. I have to focus on my 2 boys & soon to arrive son. I can only control MY actions."

Last night on Twitter, Beth commented on the situation.

"Kept my mouth shut for too long," Beth wrote. "Don't take ANY info seriously from 'family' when it comes to me or Jeff. 'Family' quotes are BS. Family should have contacted us first before they made a statement to Twitter. Looks like they're more worried about their online presence than Jeff. ... Jeff & I are handling our business. Hence no post from either of us about what happened. Going forward, if you don't hear it from us, disregard it. We don't need any 'well wishes' from 'family.'"

Reby found out about the tweets and wrote the following back to Beth:

"No matter how much you dislike him, MATT IS STILL HIS BROTHER, here LONG before your ass & is family, not 'family,' PERIOD," Reby wrote. "Any statements from Matt about Jeff don't need YOUR approval; it ain't about YOU. I know it kills you to have anyone acknowledge that the facade of a perfect life you try to maintain is a f---ing joke, but not everyone thinks the sun shines out of your asses, Beth, and not everyone wants to be complicit in your 'protecting' & enabling of a man who is well on his way to killing himself or someone else.

"You're an idiot if you really believe Jeff's actions don't affect Matt; they do & and he has every f--king right to speak his mind on HIS OWN BROTHER. Remember, he speaks from EXPERIENCE. Unlike you, we don't run & hide from our issues & pretend nothing is or was ever wrong in this house. Matt was the absolute worst & I've seen how bad it can truly get. I know how this story ends if you don't f---ing wake up already. Worry about THAT instead of what is said to 'f---ing nobodies online,' as you so eloquently describe their fans.

"It's not 'talking s---,' it's living in REALITY & holding people accountable when they need it. Maybe it's time to put the wine emojis away, drop the Twitter stuntin' & put that energy into keeping your man from driving f---ed up on the street I drive WITH MY CHILDREN before trying to come at a man for addressing his own blood/business partner. In short, & as always, MIND YOUR F---ING BUSINESS."

Since then, Matt commented twice on Twitter, the first tweet responded to a fan who said it was a "miracle" Matt has been sober for as long as he has.

"It's no miracle, it's who I am now," Matt replied. "I live right & have my priorities in order, primarily my health & family. It's all about you actually addressing the real issues, disallowing denial & holding yourself accountable for your actions. I'm proud of who I am."

The second was the word "priorities" with a photo of his family.

It's no miracle, it's who I am now. I live right & have my priorities in order, primarily my health & family. It's all about you actually addressing the real issues, disallowing denial & holding yourself accountable for your actions. I'm proud of who I am. https://t.co/koZ0jhFD1M — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) October 13, 2019