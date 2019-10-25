- As seen above, Matt Hardy has released the first episode from his new "Free The Delete" YouTube series. The series was filmed and edited by Reby Hardy, written and created by Matt, and produced by both of them.

The YouTube description reads like this: "It's the first EVAH episode of "FREE THE DELETE", which follows Matt Hardy's journey to recapture his #BROKENBrilliance. Finding himself somewhere in limbo between mankind and the multiverse, Matt must embark on a mission to #FreeTheDELETE and PROCURE his true DESTINY."

We noted back on October 9 how Matt teased the Broken Universe was coming to WWE SmackDown on FOX with a tweet. He wrote, "As of right now, @FOXTV has access to #BROKENBrilliance. I'm ready."

As seen below, Matt has canceled his "You Don't Understand" gimmick that he ran in a series of YouTube videos that first started more than 5 months ago. There's no word yet on what Hardy has planned for the new series or his WWE future, but stay tuned as we will keep you updated.

- WWE stock was up 2.03% today, closing at $68.37 per share. Today's high was $68.93 and the low was $66.02.

- WWE made an interesting tweet this week that asked fans which RAW or SmackDown Superstar should get pyro next. As seen below, the image included Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. WWE started using pyro for entrances and openings earlier this month to go along with the new TV changes with FOX and the USA Network.