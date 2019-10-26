- The above video is this week's Friday Night SmackDown's top ten moments. The moments include Nikki Cross defeating Mandy Rose, Braun Strowman calling out Tyson Fury, Dolph Ziggler catching Kofi Kingston off guard, and a preview of Crown Jewel.

- Matt Hardy told a fan last night on Twitter that he wants "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt to be the WWE Champion.

Hardy wrote, "I don't want #TheFIEND to be stopped. I want #TheFIEND to be the @WWEChampion.. He is the hero that the @WWEUniverse never knew they needed."

- WWE shared a video of the top five freaky moments throughout WWE history for Halloween. Below is the video: