- The above video is from the UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. In the video, Lacey Evans plays a quick game of "Quick Draw."
- NXT star Matt Riddle isn't too happy with Goldberg saying that he doesn't know him. During an interview with Sky Sports, Goldberg said, "Who is that? I don't even know who that is. If you want to get a good answer from me, you might want to ask a question about somebody who to me is viable because I don't even know who that is."
Matt Riddle then replied to Goldberg on Twitter. He tweeted, "Why you always lying bro?"
- Sam Roberts tweeted that he'll be in Sacramento tomorrow and if there is room on the Hell in a Cell card, he would like to challenge WWE 24/7 champion, Carmella.
He tweeted, "On a flight to Sacramento now. If there's room in the card, I'm challenging @CarmellaWWE."
Both Carmella and Drake Maverick replied to him. The 24/7 Champion replied with an eye-roll emoji and Maverick replied, "There's not."
