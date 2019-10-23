Matt Riddle has challenged Cameron Grimes for tonight's WWE NXT episode.
WWE just announced that Riddle is looking to be the one that stops Grimes' hot streak on tonight's live episode from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, FL.
Below is the updated line-up for tonight's USA Network episode:
* NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong defends against Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic in a Triple Threat
* Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley
* Matt Riddle vs. Cameron Grimes
* Finn Balor appears and reveals how his past is his future
* Pete Dunne continues the feud with Damian Priest and Killian Dain
Below is WWE's announcement on Riddle vs. Grimes:
Matt Riddle tries to put a stop to Cameron Grimes' hot streak
After finding his way back in the win column, Matt Riddle is set to square off with one of the hottest competitors in NXT, Cameron Grimes.
Riddle will challenge Grimes tonight in their first-ever encounter on NXT TV.
The Original Bro claimed victory last week in a tough tussle with Bronson Reed, bouncing back in impressive fashion after nearly dethroning Adam Cole as NXT Champion earlier this month.
Meanwhile, Grimes has wasted little time making his presence felt since arriving on the black-and-gold brand. With his lone defeat a loss in the finals of the NXT Breakout Tournament, The Technical Savage has racked up wins left and right — and some in the blink of an eye thanks to his patented leaping double stomp.
See whether Riddle can extinguish that hot streak, or merely becomes Grimes' next victim tonight on NXT, live at 8/7 C on USA Network!