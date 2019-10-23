Matt Riddle has challenged Cameron Grimes for tonight's WWE NXT episode.

WWE just announced that Riddle is looking to be the one that stops Grimes' hot streak on tonight's live episode from Full Sail Live in Winter Park, FL.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight's USA Network episode:

* NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong defends against Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic in a Triple Threat

* Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

* Matt Riddle vs. Cameron Grimes

* Finn Balor appears and reveals how his past is his future

* Pete Dunne continues the feud with Damian Priest and Killian Dain

