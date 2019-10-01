- As noted, WWE debuted Skillet's "Legendary" single as the new RAW theme song on last night's season premiere episode. WWE posted this behind-the-scenes look at the making of the new opening, with comments from the band.

Skillet frontman John Cooper said, "This is one of the coolest things we have done, having our song 'Legendary' being the theme song of RAW. I love wrestling, me and Seth [Morrison] are the big wrestling fans up in here. Seeing our song up there is absolutely awesome because the list of artists that have done theme songs for RAW is so legendary, and so it's quite a surreal honor for a band like Skillet to be on that list of iconic acts. So, I'm very excited we're h ere, hoping our song makes people want to get up out of their seats and go nuts up in here!"

- WWE stock was up 0.014% today, closing at $71.16 per share. Today's high was $73.32 and the low was $71.16.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley believes "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins should close Sunday's Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

Foley, who is no stranger to the Cell, previously stated that he wanted to see the Cell match between Sasha Banks and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch close the show.

"Personally, I would like to see @BeckyLynchWWE vs @SashaBanksWWE close/main event the #HIAC PPV. I think they deserve it - and have the potential to create something really special on Sunday. Let me know what you think," he wrote on Monday.

After going through feedback from fans, Foley then said the WWE Universal Title match should be the HIAC main event. Foley pointed to Wyatt's momentum and said putting this match on as the main event just makes the most sense.

"After reading 200+ messages, and thinking about the momentum @WWEBrayWyatt has going into the match, I have to agree that a #FiendVsRollins #HIAC main event makes the most sense," Foley wrote.

