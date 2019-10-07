- Above is the latest episode of "I Just Love Kicks" featuring Kofi Kingston, from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel. This episode features the Nike Adapt BB sneakers that Kofi wore on Friday night for his WWE Title loss to Brock Lesnar on the SmackDown FOX premiere.

- WWE 205 Live announcer Aiden English turns 32 years old today while former WWE Divas Champion Kaitly turns 33 and Impact Wrestling star Rhyno turns 44.

- WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to Twitter last night and commented on the controversial Hell In a Cell finish to the main event between "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

"So maybe a #HIAC shouldn't end in a DQ...but I do love the new layers the match added to #TheFiend character," Foley wrote in response to a tweet from actor O'Shea Jackson Jr.

Foley also praised Sasha Banks and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch for their HIAC opener.

He wrote, "I just watched @BeckyLynchWWE vs @SashaBanksWWE on @WWENetwork (I got home halfway through PPV) - and the women were just incredible tonight! The creativity was off the chart - and the Becky/Sasha chemistry is that rare intangible that turns great matches into epic encounters."

