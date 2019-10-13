The Rock isn't the only WWE Superstar to praise the new NWA Powerrr show as Mickie James and WWE UK Champion WALTER also had positive reviews on social media.

WALTER took to Twitter this weekend and said he really enjoyed the premiere of the new NWA studio show, which you can see above.

He wrote, "I really enjoyed @nwa Power"

Mickie, who is married to current NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, took to Instagram with a photo of their son in the NWA ring. She praised Aldis, Dave Lagana and NWA boss Billy Corgan.

"I think back to my first memories of wrestling and being a fan of the business that I've fallen in love with. Sitting with my Dad and my sisters watching the @nwa mesmerized me and created so many priceless memories. It and my hero's spawned a dream for a little girl against the world. I can't express into one post how extremely proud I am of my husband @nickaldis @williampcorgan and @lagana for their tireless effort these last few years. You guys have truly done something special and it's been an amazing journey to watch. The #NWA has been reborn into something we could only imagine and now it's real. Be proud guys! Now you get to create memories for new generations with their fathers... just like D has now. I love that! Check it out tonight and forever guys ... and cherish the moments! youtube.com/nwa and facebook.com/nwa #nwapowerrr," Mickie wrote.

As noted this past week, The Rock had a Twitter exchange with NWA announcer Jim Cornette. The exchange began when Cornette, who is doing commentary for the show, responded to a fan question about how small the ring is.

Cornette responded, "Actually, standard size for all @nwa rings (& most Southern territories) has been 18X18 since the 1960-70's. Some spot show/small studios used 16X16. Tradition in WWF was 20X20 due to large Northeast rings dating back to boxing rings in the 1950's, some up to 24X24. #NWAPowerrr"

That's when The Rock chimed in with props for Cornette and the others behind the new NWA Powerrr show.

Rock wrote, "Congrats Jim, the boys, crew etc. Stumbled across this show last night and enjoyed it. I grew up in territories and started my career at channel 5 in Memphis so I have a lot of love/respect for small scale, crowd tv shows. Cool vintage feel. Keep working hard boys. Rock"

Cornette responded to The Rock and invited him to the next taping. Cornette wrote, "Rocky, thank you so much for taking the time to check it out! I'm sure I speak for @Lagana and @Billy in offering you two tickets ABSOLUTELY FREE to the next taping! If you have more than 2 guests I'll sneak one in the back for you!"

You can see the related social media posts below:

