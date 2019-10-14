WWE 205 Live Superstar Mike Kanellis took to Twitter today and announced that he has requested his release from the company.

"Today I asked for my release from WWE," Kanellis began. "I want to thank everyone in the company who has helped me out and who I have shared a locker room with. I love you all. I've been with the company for almost 3 years and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity. However it is time for me to move on. I am only 34 years old and feel I have way to much left in the tank. Working 1 day a week is just not going to cut it for me. I came to WWE to work and that opportunity does not exist right now. I re-signed with the company back in June because I thought it was what was best for my family, and maybe from a financial standpoint it was. But I quickly realized that bringing my work frustrations and misery home with me, is not good for my family and I no longer want my daughter to constantly see me come home defeated, sad and angry. It's not fair to her or my wife.

"Being a pro wrestler was and is my lifelong dream and I'm just not ready to give that up yet. I wasted 4 years of my life addicted to drugs and not caring, when I should have been having the best matches of my life. Now that I am clean, sober and motivated, I want to have those 30 minute matches. I want to travel the world and wrestle in front of UK crowds, German crowds, Japanese Crowds. I want to feel the love and excitement wrestling once gave me. I also want my daughter to be able to see me wrestle. I want her to see her daddy work for his money. I've never been ok with just collecting a paycheck and I can't in good conscience tell my daughter she has to work her ass off to get ahead in life, then not do it myself. I don't know what the future holds, but for the first time in a long time, I'm hopeful and excited. Thank you to everyone who has ever supported me and had my back. I love you."

Mike and wife Maria Kanellis re-signed new contracts with WWE back in June. There's no word yet on if WWE granted his request for the release from the contract, but we will keep you updated.

Mike and Maria originally signed with WWE back in 2017. Mike has been a member of the WWE 205 Live roster for the most part, but they have had some recent appearances on RAW. Maria is currently pregnant with their second child.

Stay tuned for updates on Kanellis' status. You can see Mike's full tweet below: