MLW has announced that their first-ever women's division match will take place at Blood & Thunder on Saturday, November 9 at the GILT Nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Zeda Zhang will be in that first match to launch the MLW women's division, but there's no word yet on who her opponent will be. MLW noted that officials are "in talks with an undisclosed female fighter" to compete in the match.

Blood & Thunder will also be a MLW Fusion TV taping. The event will have a special matinee bell time of 4pm. Tickets are available now at MLWgo.com.

Below is the full announcement on the MLW women's division with matches for Blood & Thunder, sent to us today by the company: