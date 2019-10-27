MLW announced today that WWE Mae Young participant Zeda Zhang and The Spider Lady will be in the first MLW women's division match. The match will take place at MLW: Blood & Thunder.

MLW: Blood & Thunder will be at the GILT Nightclub in Orlando, Florida on November 9. The event is also an MLW Fusion TV taping for beIn SPORTS.

As noted, Zeda Zhang recently signed a multi-year deal with MLW.

Below is the updated card for MLW: Blood & Thunder:

* Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. "Filthy" Tom Lawlor

* Low Ki vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Zeda Zhang vs. The Spider Lady

* Mystery Box Battle Royal