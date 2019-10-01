- The above video is from Injustice. In the video, Injustice member Myron Reed wants to have new athletic gear approved for his matches to help him compete while injured. The injury happened after Gringo Loco used Reed's own brass knuckles on him.

- MLW announced a storyline fine for Austin Aries. Major League Wrestling has "fined" $10,000 for the attack on Teddy Hart during a World Tag Team Title match.

- MLW CEO Court Bauer teased a new signing today. Earlier Bauer tweeted, "Boom. Just signed a very talented wrestler. @MLW Women's division just got a lot more interesting." Tonight he also revealed that the wrestler will be announced tomorrow.

