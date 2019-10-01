- The above video is from Injustice. In the video, Injustice member Myron Reed wants to have new athletic gear approved for his matches to help him compete while injured. The injury happened after Gringo Loco used Reed's own brass knuckles on him.
- MLW announced a storyline fine for Austin Aries. Major League Wrestling has "fined" $10,000 for the attack on Teddy Hart during a World Tag Team Title match.
It'd been hard to get attention.— Austin Aries (@AustinAries) September 24, 2019
It'd been hard to be taken seriously.
Until I became "hard to work with."
I think I have your attention now...
@MLW @TeddyHartIsBACK @DBSmithjr @FlyinBrianJr @courtbauer https://t.co/vkBXvHWjbf
- MLW CEO Court Bauer teased a new signing today. Earlier Bauer tweeted, "Boom. Just signed a very talented wrestler. @MLW Women's division just got a lot more interesting." Tonight he also revealed that the wrestler will be announced tomorrow.
Boom. Just signed a very talented wrestler. @MLW Women's division just got a lot more interesting.— Court Bauer (@courtbauer) October 1, 2019
Tomorrow we will drop the news ?? https://t.co/i6dBO4C3cH— Court Bauer (@courtbauer) October 2, 2019