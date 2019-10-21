Major League Wrestling boss Court Bauer is scheduled to attend a series of TV meetings in Los Angeles this week, according to PWInsider.

Bauer will be looking to lock in plans to add to MLW's TV and streaming footprint in 2020. MLW is currently under a multi-year TV deal with BeIN SPORTS, but that allows for them to create additional content for other outlets and platforms.

The meetings are planned to explore what else MLW can add to their line-up beyond their commitments to BeIN SPORTS. The belief is that now is the time to strike to expand MLW's programming footprint, especially with WWE, AEW, and Impact Wrestling all locked into TV deals.

MLW and BeIN SPORTS are both said to be happy with their current deal.

MLW will hold their first pay-per-view event on November 9 from the Cicero Stadium in Cicero, Illinois - Saturday Night SuperFight. Below is the current card:

No DQ Match for the MLW World Heavyweight Title

LA Park vs. Jacob Fatu (c)

MLW World Middleweight Title Match

Austin Aries vs. Teddy Hart (c)

Texas Tornado Match for the MLW EM Tag Team Titles

The Von Erichs vs. MJF and Richard Holliday (c)

MLW National Openweight Title Match

Davey Boy Smith, Jr. vs. Alexander Hammerstone (c)

Stairway to Hell Match

Mance Warner vs. Jimmy Havoc

Tom Lawlor vs. Timothy Thatcher

Injustice (Jordan Oliver, Myron Reed Kotto Brazil) vs. Puma King, Gringo Loco, Septimo Dragon