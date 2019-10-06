Welcome to Wrestling INC's recap of Major League Wrestling's weekly episodic Fusion. Today's show takes place from the NYTEX Sports Centre in Dallas, Texas. Feel free sound off thoughts in the comments. Enjoy the show!

No cold open. Rich Bocchini and Tony Schiavone welcome us to another edition of Fusion. They hype up the debut of Dominic Garrini and tonight's main event, Brian Pillman Jr. and Austin Aries. Magnus makes his way to the ring for our opening tag contest. His partner, Septimo Dragon, is out second. They'll be facing Los Parks (LA Park & El Hijo de la Park), who are accompanied to the ring by Salina de la Renta.

Los Parks versus Magnus/Septimo Dragon Tornado Tag

The Parks go to shake Magnus and Dragon's hand, then cheap shot them to take the early control. Hijo sends Dragon to the outside, where Park smashes him with a chair. Hijo drops Magnus over the barricade crotch first. Chair shot to Magnus. Park removes the belt he's wearing and whips Dragon and Magnus down. Crowd cheering heavily for LA Park. Tandem offense from the Parks, including corner lariats. Running enziguri by Hijo to Dragon, followed by thunderous overhand chops from Park. Magnus superkicks Hijo to the outside, then drops Park with a headscissor. Dragon uses the ropes to hit a twisting crossbody. All four men are down on the outside.

Back in the ring...Magnus attempts a spanish-fly but Park pushes him off. Dragon from the apron whips out Park's leg. Assisted Spanish-Fly to Hijo. Cover...only two. Magnus and Dragon team up on Park, unloading stiff forearms and chops. Park drops both men. He sets up Magnus on the top...Hijo with a spanish-fly out of nowhere. Spear from Park to Dragon! The Parks climb to the top...dual flying crossbodies. Loud "MLW" chants. Park nearly wins the match after a lariat. Magnus fires back with a cutter for two. DDT by Park with pin...Dragon breaks it up with a top rope double-stomp. He and Hijo trade shots back and forth...Hijo rocks him with a discus elbow but Dragon answers with a thrust knee. Hijo shakes it off...superkick. He traps Dragon in the ropes...codebreaker. Cover...Dragon stays alive.

Dragon blocks a discus elbow...GTS by Dragon, followed by a running PK. He climbs to the top...moonsault but Hijo gets the knees up...RUNNING CANADIAN DESTROYER. Somehow it's only a two count. Park takes over. Magnus boots him in the face...that wakes him up...he spears the ringpost! Magnus with the cover...Salina pulls out the ref! Hijo knocks him out of the ring with a superkick. Dragon back in...he eats a lungblower combo by Hijo. Some miscommunication sees the ref get knocked down. Salina comes into the ring and kicks Magnus in the groin. Park rolls him up...it's over.

Los Parks win by pinfall

Commentary reminds us that LA Park challenges heavyweight champion Jacob Fatu at MLW's first PPV, Saturday Night SuperFight in Chicago. A Contra Unit symbol interrupts the feed. Josef Samael stands with the champ. He calls out Salina for running her mouth. He says she is a promoter...while Contra is a movement. Fatu jumps in: "It's going to be the day of the dead for your ass LA Park. Hail Contra."

Flashback to Austin Aries attack on Teddy Hart from two weeks ago, which cost the Hart Foundation the tag team titles. Commentary tells us that although Teddy Hart is not 100%, he will be in Brian Pillman Jr's corner for tonight's match against Aries.

The Von Erichs with a promo. They call out Dynasty for disrespecting the business, and for trying to shut down a children's hospital. They challenge them to a tag title matchup in Mexico. Cut to Dynasty (MJF & Richard Holliday). Holliday says that their new contract offers from MLW were not to their liking, so until that is settled, they refuse to travel to Mexico. Commentary wonders what league officials will think about that.

Preview for MLW Saturday Night SuperFight, highlighting the recently announced Timothy Thatcher versus Tom Lawlor showdown. Also announced: Davey Boy Smith Jr. battles Alexander Hammerstone for the National Openweight championship.

Back to the arena...Ariel Dominguez is out for our next bout. He'll be facing...the debuting Dominic Garrini, who receives a nice ovation from the crowd.

Dominic Garrini versus Ariel Dominguez

Knuckle-lock to start. Garrini throws Dominguez down with ease. Dominguez goes for a takedown but Garrini applies an arm submission...Dominguez quickly gets to the ropes to break the hold. Judo-throw from Garrini. He gutwrenches Dominguez half-way across the ring. Full-nelson driver from Garrini, who transitions right into an armbar. Dominguez taps.

Dominic Garrini wins by submission

Post match, Kaci Lennox asks Garrini how he feels about his debut. He's happy, but says that he's not here to mess around. He wants to face the best grapplers that MLW has, specifically calling out Tom Lawlor and Timothy Thatcher, promising that if they tangle...he'll tap them out. Flashback to Thatcher's challenge from a week ago.

An interviewer catches up with Tom Lawlor in the parking lot. "If Timothy Thatcher wants to call me out...that's fine, but I'm going to make sure that his one missing tooth isn't the only one after I knock them all down his throat."

Recap of last week's main event, when Mance Warner defeated Jimmy Havoc in a Bunkhouse Brawl. Afterwards, Havoc attacked Warner, cutting him open with barbed wire. A photo of Warner from the hospital is shown.

A vignette highlighting Havoc's destruction in MLW is played. It teases the Slaughterhouse event for October 19th.

The GoFundme for Samu Anoa'i is advertised. Preview for a new wrestler.

A replay of Injustice's attack on referee Frank Gastonol from last week is played. They were angry at the official making a three-count during their tag match when member Kotto Brazil clearly kicked out. Promo from Injustice. Brazil says this happens everytime. Jordan Oliver says that MLW is trying to hold them back. "No matter what...we're going to get our Justice."

Main event time. Austin Aries makes his way to the ring first. Brian Pillman Jr. is second. He comes to the ring alone, with commentary telling us that officials are holding Teddy Hart backstage to avoid an incident. Here we go.

Austin Aries versus Brian Pillman Jr.

Aries slaps Pillman in the face to start. Pillman taunts him, telling him to do it again. Aries goes for hit but Pillman catches his hand. Gut kick and huge chops to Aries' chest. Running dropkick attempt...Pillman stops at the last second and nails Aries in the face. Fight spills to the outside. More chops from Pillman. They move back into the ring...Pillman lariats Aries right back out. Mule kick from the apron by Pillman. Aries rocks him with an elbow as he tries to get back into the ring. Aries keeps the pressure on...bottom rope suicide dive connects. Aries climbs to the top...missile dropkick. Cover...only a one count. Pillman comes back with strikes...Aries traps him in the corner and unloads a flurry of strikes, including a forearms that drops Pillman to the mat.

Aries brings Pillman to the apron and teases a brainbuster...Pillman blocks it and falls into the ring. They trade suplex attempts...Aries releases the hold and neckbreakers Pillman off the middle-rope. Pillman builds some momentum...a series of uppercuts. He drops Aries with a running elbow. Snap-powerslam for a nearfall. Pillman goes for the swinging neckbreaker...Aries counters with a northern lights suplex. Last Chancery is in...Pillman gets to the ropes. Aries goes for the brainbuster on the apron again...Pillman has it scouted. Superkick sends Aries to the outside. He goes for a suicide dive...Aries meets him at the ropes with an elbow. Corner dropkick...brainbuster. It's over.

Austin Aries wins by pinfall

Afterwards Aries grabs a microphone. Crowd boos before if he begins talking. "Teddy Hart. Week after week I come here to MLW. I destroy my opponent. I grabbed this microphone, and I issue you a challenge. Why? Because you have the Middleweight championship, and I want it." Aries continues to berate Hart, then asks him to come out and answer him. Hart comes out...they brawl. Commentary hints that this match could be made for Saturday Night SuperFight.

That's the show friends.



