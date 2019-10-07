In an attempt to continue to the process of hiring young and promising talent, Major League Wrestling signed 23-year-old Gino "El Intocable" Medina to a multi-year contract. Via a press release, MLW announced the signing.

"Gino is a once in a generation megastar in the making," said MLW CEO and creator Court Bauer. Bauer was very hands on with the recruitment of Medina.

"The Untouchable" one has known the pro wrestling world since he was six, competing as a mini in matches. Medina was later a student under Booker T's Reality of Wrestling program in Texas, winning the main championship there three different times. Someone who was in his corner leading up to MLW was Bruce Pritchard, who praised him on a recent MLW Radio Network podcast.

Medina's father is the late El Sanguinario, who spent several years in CMLL and AAA. He wrestled the likes of Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio and La Park and was considered one of the most well-known and respected luchadors.

There is no update at the moment on who Medina will be facing in his MLW debut or when.