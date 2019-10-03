As previously reported, AEW Dynamite premiered on TNT on Wednesday garnering 1.409 million viewers, topping the 891,000 viewers garnered by the season premiere of WWE NXT on the USA Network, which was airing head-to-head, by 58%.

AEW Dynamite was the second highest rated show on cable on Wednesday in the 18-49 demo with a 0.68 rating. It topped WWE NXT in the demo by 112.5%, as NXT did a 0.32 rating and was #10 for the night for the demo.

AEW Dynamite actually narrowly topped last Tuesday's episode of SmackDown Live in the 18-49 demo. While AEW Dynamite scored a 0.68 rating, SmackDown garnered a 0.67 rating in the demo.

AEW Dynamite was also the most watched wrestling show on cable that wasn't RAW or SmackDown in over 5 years, since the April 10, 2014 edition of Impact Wrestling, which did 1.42 million viewers.