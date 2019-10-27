FITE TV's AEW Dynamite Episode Five Preview says this Wednesday's episode will feature AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and Cody will have a contract signing for their upcoming title match at AEW Full Gear on November 9.

Below are the other scheduled matches to take place on Wednesday from Charleston, West Virginia.

* SCU vs. Lucha Bros (AEW Tag Team Tournament Finals to determine the first AEW World Tag Team Champions)

* Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. Kip Sabian and The Hybrid 2 (Jack Evans and Angelico)

* "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Sammy Guevara

