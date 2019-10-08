Natalya did a Q&A tonight on Twitter. The WWE star revealed her dream opponent, her favorite rivalry, and who she would like to see on Total Divas.

When asked about who she would like to be her tag-team partner against the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, The Kabuki Warriors, Natalya revealed Dana Brooke.

She tweeted, "Ya know......maybe @DanaBrookeWWE. She's really impressed me this past year."

She revealed on Twitter, that Asuka is one of her many dream opponents.

Her full tweet, "Dream opponent? Hmmmmmmm I've got a few. Right now??? @WWEAsuka."

Nattie also revealed her favorite rivalry, "My favorite rivalry was with Nikki @BellaTwins ... she brought out a different side of me that I didn't know I had. She helped me grow more than I can say."

When asked who she would like to see on Total Divas, Natalya tweeted, "I think @TaminaSnuka would be amazing on the show... she's a loving mom and a legit badass. You'd never want to mess with Tamina. Tough AF."

