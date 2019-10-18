Nikki Cross is the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.
Cross won a Six-Pack Challenge on tonight's WWE SmackDown from Indianapolis, to become the new #1 contender. The other participants were Lacey Evans, Carmella, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and Dana Brooke.
There's no word yet on when Cross vs. Bayley will take place, but we will keep you updated.
Below are photos and videos from tonight's Six-Pack Challenge from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana:
??New look.— WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2019
??New title reign
??New theme
??NEW BAYLEY@itsBayleyWWE @SashaBanksWWE #MizTV #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/iFMmEVB73z
"I don't own YOU or ANYONE an explanation." - @itsBayleyWWE#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/q2XNdmeV4P— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 19, 2019
"I used to be what THEY wanted me to be, but the truth is, I've outgrown them... LIFE SUCKS AND THEN YOU DIE!" - #SmackDown #WomensChampion @itsBayleyWWE— WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2019
Sorry kids. pic.twitter.com/AcCdKUKREI
.@itsBayleyWWE has some STRONG WORDS for the #SmackDown women's division and the @WWEUniverse.#MizTV pic.twitter.com/w1dV8x19m9— WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2019
If @NikkiCrossWWE wins the #SixPackChallenge tonight, she'll give #SmackDown #WomensChampion @itsBayleyWWE a nice, big HUG! ??????@SashaBanksWWE isn't impressed. pic.twitter.com/q2We325nKW— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 19, 2019
WHAT A RIGHT! ??????#SmackDown @SonyaDevilleWWE @WWE_MandyRose pic.twitter.com/kcWDHc3YHj— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 19, 2019
It's every woman for herself in a #SixPackChallenge on #SmackDown!@CarmellaWWE @DanaBrookeWWE @NikkiCrossWWE @SonyaDevilleWWE@WWE_MandyRose @LaceyEvansWWE pic.twitter.com/VAWRxYT2CT— WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2019
F-A-B-U-L-O-U-S ????????#SmackDown @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/ShZFLGUB1I— WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2019
How about that hug, @itsBayleyWWE? NIKKI wants to play with you.— WWE (@WWE) October 19, 2019
hehehehehehe #SmackDown @NikkiCrossWWE pic.twitter.com/upNd4g69GA