Nikki Cross is the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

Cross won a Six-Pack Challenge on tonight's WWE SmackDown from Indianapolis, to become the new #1 contender. The other participants were Lacey Evans, Carmella, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville, and Dana Brooke.

There's no word yet on when Cross vs. Bayley will take place, but we will keep you updated.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's Six-Pack Challenge from the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana: