New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that their new NJPW Collection app will be released soon.
The app will focus on card collecting, similar to the popular WWE SuperCard mobile game. There will also be other NJPW content and news, plus special in-app bonuses for fans attending NJPW live events.
NJPW did not reveal the release date for the app, but fans can pre-register at the link below and earn special bonuses for the launch.
You can see a trailer for the new app above. Below is the announcement with full details:
NJPW Collection app coming soon to smart devices!
Collect cards and keep up with the latest NJPW news with brand new app; pre-registration open now!
NJPW Collection is a brand new app coming soon to smart devices! With it, you can collect gorgeous cards depicting wrestlers and moments from New Japan's past and present. When you're not building your roster of cards, check out all the latest NJPW news and content!
Plus, earn special in-app bonuses from venues for watching NJPW events live in person!
Pre-register for the app RIGHT NOW to earn special bonuses when it launches! https://www.nj-collection.com/en