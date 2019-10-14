New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that their new NJPW Collection app will be released soon.

The app will focus on card collecting, similar to the popular WWE SuperCard mobile game. There will also be other NJPW content and news, plus special in-app bonuses for fans attending NJPW live events.

NJPW did not reveal the release date for the app, but fans can pre-register at the link below and earn special bonuses for the launch.

You can see a trailer for the new app above. Below is the announcement with full details: