New Japan Road night two took place in Niigata at the Uonuma Horinouchi Gymnasium. In the main event, Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, EVIL, and SANADA) defeated Kota Ibushi, YOH, and Kazuchika Okada. Below are the full results:

* Satoshi Kojima defeated Yota Tsuji

* Yuji Nagata and Manabu Nakanishi defeated Yuya Uemura and Hiroyoshi Tenzan

* YOSHI-HASHI and Jushin "Thunder" Liger defeated Suzuki gun (Douki and Minoru Suzuki)

* Tiger Mask, SHO, Tomohiro Ishii, and Hirooki Goto defeated Bullet Club (Jado, Gedo, Taiji Ishimori, and Yujiro Takahashi)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (Tetsuya Naito and Shingo Takagi) defeated Suzuki gun (Taichi and Yoshinobu Kanemaru)

* Ryusuke Taguchi, Toru Yano, and Togi Makabe defeated Toa Henare, Tomoaki Honma, and Hiroshi Tanahashi (Hiroshi Tanahashi 20th Anniversary Match II)

* Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI, EVIL, and SANADA) defeated Kota Ibushi, YOH, and Kazuchika Okada

The next New Japan Road will be on October 7 at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. One of the matches will be a NEVER Openweight 6-man tag team championship match, Ryusuke Taguchi, Togi Makabe, and Toru Yano, (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomoaki Honma, and YOSHI-HASHI.