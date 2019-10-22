AEW has announced a new match and segment for Wednesday's Dynamite episode on TNT.

It was announced that Joey Janela will do battle with Jack Evans in singles action. Also, Cody Rhodes will address AEW World Champion Chris Jericho and the Inner Circle stable ahead of his title match with Jericho at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view on Saturday, November 9.

Wednesday's AEW Dynamite episode takes place from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Below is the updated line-up:

* Joey Janela vs. Jack Evans

* The Young Bucks vs. The Best Friends

* Jon Moxley vs. PAC

* Tag Team Tournament Semi-finals Match: The Dark Order vs. SoCal Uncensored

* Tag Team Tournament Semi-finals Match: The Lucha Bros vs. Private Party

* Britt Baker will be in action in her hometown

* Cody Rhodes will speak on AEW World Champion Chris Jericho

Stay tuned for updates on Wednesday's Dynamite episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.