WWE has announced several more matches for tonight's Hell In a Cell pay-per-view from the Golden1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, Chad Gable vs. King Baron Corbin, Natalya vs. Lacey Evans, plus six-man action with The Viking Raiders and a mystery partner vs. The OC, have all been announced for tonight.

Below is the updated card for tonight. Be sure to join us for live coverage at 7pm ET.

Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins (c)

Hell In a Cell for the RAW Women's Title

Sasha Banks vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley (c)

WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Match

Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross

Baron Corbin vs. Chad Gable

Lacey Evans vs. Natalya

The OC vs. The Viking Raiders and a mystery partner

Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper