- Above is the new WWE RAW opening video, featuring the updated roster with red brand Superstars who were drafted over in the 2019 WWE Draft. The intro features "Legendary" by Skillet.

- WWE taped the following matches on Monday in Cleveland for this week's Main Event episode:

* Natalya vs. Sarah Logan

* Mojo Rawley vs. No Way Jose

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- As seen below, WWE touted the new post-Draft RAW roster during last night's episode. A similar graphic was posted for the post-Draft SmackDown roster last week. It's worth noting that the FOX Twitter account touted the SmackDown roster with a similar graphic last week, but the USA Network did not do the same this week for RAW.

They even used a similar caption to the SmackDown graphic and wrote, "Monday nights are STACKED."