Asuka and Kairi Sane defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at tonight's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

The finish saw Asuka spit green mist in the face of Cross to get the pin.

This is the first reign for The Kabuki Warriors. Bliss and Cross won the titles back on the August 5 RAW episode by defeating former champions The IIconics, Fire and Desire, and The Kabuki Warriors in a Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's title change at the Golden1 Center in Sacramento: