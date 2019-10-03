- Below is the WWE NXT intro video that aired before last night's season premiere episode, featuring Corey Taylor of Slipknot.

- The dark matches before Wednesday's NXT episode from Full Sail Live saw Isaiah "Swerve" Scott defeat Dexter Lumis, plus Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar defeated Daniela Roma and Julio Rivera.

- Next Wednesday's NXT episode on the USA Network will feature WWE UK Champion WALTER vs. Kushida in a non-title match, plus Lio Rush vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak with the title on the line. Below are two promos for the matches: