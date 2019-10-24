- E! posted this WWE Total Divas preview clip with Nia Jax struggling to face her fear of the top rope. With the help of Natalya, Jax trains at the WWE Performance Center with Norman Smiley to help practice for her big WrestleMania moment.

WrestleMania 35 saw Jax team with Tamina Snuka for the Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, with Sasha Banks and Bayley, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Natalya, and winners The IIconics. At one point Jax and Snuka did go for double Superfly splashes on Banks and Bayley, but Phoenix pushed Jax to the floor before she could hit her splash.

- Today's WWE NXT UK episode on the WWE Network will feature a highly anticipated rematch between Trent Seven and Noam Dar. WWE has also announced that Imperium will address fans. Other matches announced include Travis Banks vs. Ligero, plus Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith vs. James Drake and Zack Gibson.

- Matt Hardy took to Twitter today with a teaser on his future.

"It is time to get ready for what's next," Hardy wrote.

Matt remains on the SmackDown roster but hasn't been used much since brother Jeff Hardy suffered a knee injury shortly after WrestleMania 35. He did compete in the big Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia this past June, but he was not involved in the WWE Draft this month.

