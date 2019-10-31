- This week's WWE NXT episode saw Bronson Reed defeat Shane Thorne in a battle of Australian Superstars, which was a rematch from their August 21 match that saw Thorne get the win. Above is video from this week's match and below is post-match video of Reed discussing the win back.

Reed was asked about getting retribution this week after his recent loss. He said, "Tonight was definitely retribution for me. We went to war and everywhere that we've been, he's treated me like a little brother, he's treated me like a shadow, and tonight I shut his mouth, and I got the victory."

NXT's King of Australian Strong Style was then asked about his plan going forward. "Going forward? Every week on USA Network, people are gonna catch the Big Bronson Energy from NXT's resident Thick Boy," Reed said.

- Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest has been announced for next Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. This will be a rematch from their October 16 match, which Priest won.

- As noted, the first-ever women's WarGames match will take place at NXT "Takeover: WarGames 2019" next month during WWE Survivor Series weekend near Chicago. Team Captain Rhea Ripley and Team Captain NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler are the only confirmed participants as of this writing, but the rumored teams are Baszler, Marina Shafir, Jessamyn Duke, Io Shirai and Bianca Belair vs. Ripley, Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae and another partner, perhaps Mia Yim.

WWE RAW Superstar Nia Jax, who has been rumored for a return in the next few months following surgery on ACL tears in both knees shortly after WrestleMania 35 earlier this year, took to Twitter during NXT and teased a spot in the WarGames match.

She wrote,"War Games aye? #WWENXT [eyes emoji]"

Baszler and Ripley will be announcing their teammates over the next few weeks and it's likely that they will choose current talents from the NXT women's division, but it's possible we see a main roster Superstar return to NXT like we recently did with Finn Balor. You can see Jax's tweet below: