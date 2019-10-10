Former two-time WWE Women's champion Nikki Bella did not hold back after answering a fan's question about her intimate life with Dancing With The Stars instructor/partner Artem Chigvintsev. Upon answering the question, Bella noted that her sex life with him is the best that she's ever had.

"Oh, 100 percent," Bella responds in her podcast, (h/t to The Sun ). "The best I've ever had. Like, the v----a smiles every time. Artem and I have an amazing sex life."

Bella adds that because of Chigvintsev's dance background, it makes things in the bedroom a lot more special.

"[Dancers] have, like, this feminine energy and then when it gets to the bedroom, that's when the man comes out," Bella states. And you're like, 'Whoa.' And how he works my body, he dances on it."

Bella has been with Chigvintsev since earlier this year, after splitting up with former WWE Champion John Cena. Cena and Bella were in a six-year relationship. Due to personal differences in family life (starting one), the two broke off their engagement in April of 2018.