WWE has announced that the largest Tag Team Turmoil match in history will take place at Crown Jewel 2019, featuring 9 tag teams.

The match will determine the 2019 World Cup winner and crown the Best Tag Team In the World. Teams participating will be RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival, The New Day, The Viking Raiders, Heavy Machinery, Lucha House Party, Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins, The OC, and The B Team.

WWE also announced Mansoor Al-Shehail vs. Cesaro was also announced for Crown Jewel. Mansoor, who currently works the WWE NXT brand, won the first-ever 50 Man Battle Royal at WWE Super ShowDown in June. He eliminated Cesaro during the match.

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 will take place on Halloween, Thursday, October 31, from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will air live on the WWE Network at 1pm ET, with the Kickoff pre-show starting at 12pm ET.

Below is the current Crown Jewel card:

WWE Title Match

Cain Velasquez vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

World Cup Tag Team Turmoil Match

RAW Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Revival vs. The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins vs. The OC vs. The B Team

Winners will be crowned World Cup winners and the Greatest Tag Team In the World

Team Hogan vs. Team Flair: 5-on-5 Match

WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins, Rusev and 3 others TBA vs. Randy Orton, King Baron Corbin and 3 others TBA

Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will be present as the coaches.

Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury

Cesaro vs. Mansoor Al-Shehail

Roman Reigns vs. TBA